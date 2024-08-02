Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank
Independent Bank Price Performance
INDB opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Independent Bank
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.