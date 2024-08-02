Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 99,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

