Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

