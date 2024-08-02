Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.07

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and traded as low as $32.84. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 420,324 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

