Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFN

Infinera Stock Up 1.0 %

Infinera stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.