Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Informatica has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

