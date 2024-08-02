Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

INFA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

NYSE INFA opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Informatica has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,227.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

