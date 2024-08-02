Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Ingevity stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

