Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $39.55. Ingevity shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 93,785 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 121,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 809.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

