Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE INGR opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $125.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

