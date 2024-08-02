InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.17

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $6.30. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 42,786 shares trading hands.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $193.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.64 million. Analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

