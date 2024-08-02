Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.89

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.89 and traded as high as $7.59. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 195,907 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $118.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

