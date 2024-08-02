Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.15 per share, with a total value of C$48,900.00.

AGF Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$8.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of C$525.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGF.B shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

