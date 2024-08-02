Insider Buying: Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Insider Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stock

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,348.86).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.55) on Friday. Hercules Site Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.80 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24. The company has a market capitalization of £26.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.23.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.