Insider Buying: Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Insider Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stock

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,348.86).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.55) on Friday. Hercules Site Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.80 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24. The company has a market capitalization of £26.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.23.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

