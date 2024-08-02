Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,011.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Raab sold 2,310 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $15,222.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $232,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $23,970.00.

ARDX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

