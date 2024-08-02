Insider Selling: Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK) Insider Sells 1,740,000 Shares of Stock

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 1,740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £17,400 ($22,382.30).

Shares of AUK opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.28. Aukett Swanke Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Featured Stories

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

