Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 1,420 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scot Frazier Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $205.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.55.

Institutional Trading of F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F5

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.