Insider Selling: IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Sells £210,100.80 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.71), for a total transaction of £210,100.80 ($270,260.87).

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 934.50 ($12.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 834.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 767.09. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 952.50 ($12.25). The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 32.64 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. IG Group’s payout ratio is 6,216.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 965.50 ($12.42).

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

