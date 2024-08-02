Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) CEO Sells $18,184.32 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $18,184.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,244.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $3.78 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $471.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

