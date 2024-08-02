Insider Selling: MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Sells 3,945 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA opened at $184.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

