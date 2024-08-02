Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Sells 1,452 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

