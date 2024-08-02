Insider Selling: RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Sells $773,597.16 in Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RTX

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.