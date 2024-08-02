Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

SPGI stock opened at $490.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.