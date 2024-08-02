Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $93,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,105.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,100,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,730 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.