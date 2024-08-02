Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 164,877 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,128,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,025,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

