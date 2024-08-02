Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells 12,663 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

WSFS stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

