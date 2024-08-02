Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,017.49).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Richard Bernstein acquired 500,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,316.95).

Insig AI Price Performance

Insig AI stock opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -88.24 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. Insig AI Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.30.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

