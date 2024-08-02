Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 103.9% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13,416.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

