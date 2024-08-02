Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Jean M. Hobby Sells 11,960 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $116.09 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

