Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

