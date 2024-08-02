Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 412,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.92 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

