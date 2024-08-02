International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Trading Up 11.5% Following Dividend Announcement

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 155.50 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 153.88 ($1.98). 1,211,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 227,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.78).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £340.97 million, a PE ratio of 752.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson bought 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,939 ($25,648.31). 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

