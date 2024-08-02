International Personal Finance plc (IPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 2.0 %

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.97) on Friday. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of £347.77 million, a P/E ratio of 752.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at International Personal Finance

In related news, insider Gary Thompson bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £19,939 ($25,648.31). Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

