InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 783,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 448.9 days.

IIPZF stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.75.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

