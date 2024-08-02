InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 783,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 448.9 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
IIPZF stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.75.
About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
