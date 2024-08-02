Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6,797.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

