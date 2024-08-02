Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.