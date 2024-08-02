Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 49,912 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average daily volume of 25,708 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 9.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

