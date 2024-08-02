Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 16,079 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,422 call options.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:INDA opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.