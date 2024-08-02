Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 79,599 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 63,566 put options.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of BATS:UVXY opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,615.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,322,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,277 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,373,000. Bizma Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.