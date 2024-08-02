IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

