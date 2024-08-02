IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

