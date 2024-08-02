IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $100.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

