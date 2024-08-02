iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Benchmark

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IQ. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

IQ opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in iQIYI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in iQIYI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iQIYI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in iQIYI by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

