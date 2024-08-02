Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,241,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 73,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

