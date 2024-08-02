Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading 7.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $110.48 and last traded at $110.34. Approximately 2,564,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,628,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,053 shares of company stock worth $8,490,753 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,391,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after purchasing an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.