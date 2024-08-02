iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 35775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
