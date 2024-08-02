iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 161.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
