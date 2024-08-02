iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 21,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,032,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.07 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

