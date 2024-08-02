iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 21,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,032,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.07 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
