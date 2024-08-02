iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

