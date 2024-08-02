iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.