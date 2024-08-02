iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,508,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 297,896 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Community Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

